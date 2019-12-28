2020 Meme generator 📲

Sometimes you just have to make a meme into a shortcut:

Takes the “2020” meme with a line of text in the middle and uses a find & replace to swap out your own text, then copies it and opens Twitter. Your new input must be less than 30 characters to fit.

This is a silly meme generator and proof of concept for how Siri Shortcuts can be used.

Make your own meme generators using the Ask For Input, Text, and Replace Text actions in Shortcuts!

Note: these are not very friendly to users with screen readers, so deploy with care.

Get the shortcut or view the full screenshot.