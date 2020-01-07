New shortcut “Which CES shuttle should I take?“ for CES attendees:

Pulls from a dictionary of CES hotel names and their associated shuttle #s, lets you choose from the names, then tells you which shuttle to take. Also opens your final destination in Maps so you can follow along.

If you’re new to CES like I am, this is a helpful guide for getting on the right shuttle to head to the right destination.

The conference is so spread out and constantly checking to see which shuttle is a waste of energy – just ask Siri instead 🙂

Get the shortcut or view a full screenshot of the shortcut.