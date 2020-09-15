Guest Spot: Sigmund Judge’s podcast Magic Rays of Light

Last week, I had the pleasure of being a guest on episode 4 of Sigmund Judge’s podcast Magic Rays of Light, a new show dedicated to all things Apple TV.

That episode is out now and available to download in your podcast app of choice.

Talking with Sigmund was a treat and we had a great conversation about:

using Apple TV with Shortcuts,

the quarantine episode of Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet (which totally got me good), and

TV shows & movies we’ve been watching to keep busy the last 6 months.

Make sure to check out Sigmund’s shortcut “It’s Movie Time” as well so you can explore how it works as we talk through it in the episode.

Sigmund’s already had an actor from an Apple TV+ show and Apple Arcade game developers on as guests as well – make sure to subscribe to Magic Rays of Light if you haven’t already.

Listen to my guest appearance on the show.