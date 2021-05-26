Stream: Working with the Notion API (pt. 2)

This Friday, May 28 at 9:00am PST, I’ll be hosting another stream – we’ll be continuing to learn how to use Shortcuts with the Notion API.

Last time we covered the basics, got our database IDs, pulled & opened posts, and created new entries – check out the member post to get the shortcuts you’ll need to get started today.

This time, we’ll go into more specific data objects as well as updating pages and creating more of a Shortcuts system on the front-end.

This stream will be free while I’m live, then I’ll be unlisting it and making it available for members only – join in, ask questions, and catch the replay later to go back through everything.

Access the stream below – this post will be locked after I’m finished: