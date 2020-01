New shortcut Singalong for Apple Music users:

Turns on the Apple TV, asks if you want to Hand Off music to the TV from the current device, then opens the Music app and shows the Remote on the current device.

I use this to play my music on the TV so I can take advantage of the Live Lyrics feature.

It asks if I want to hand off rather than doing it every time so I can run this again later to jump back into Music if I’ve walked away from the singing session 🙂

Get the shortcut or view the full screenshot.