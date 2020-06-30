Smart Tech Today #35: NASA Says, “Don’t Touch Your Face” 🎙

On episode 35 of Smart Tech Today, Mikah and I talked about:

NASA’s innovative open-source project related to COVID,

New hardware releases for outdoor cameras and security systems,

Accessibility for sound recognition and assistant reminders,

Google’s major updates during Voice Global 2020, and

More updates on Shortcuts & automation from Apple’s WWDC

Plus, I included a special scoop about a new action in Shortcuts I haven’t seen anywhere else – enjoy!

Here are the links from the show:

IoT hardware & software updates

Google’s voice changes

Apple automation

Picks of the week

Links for the show: