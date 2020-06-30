Categories
Smart Tech Today #35: NASA Says, “Don’t Touch Your Face” 🎙

On episode 35 of Smart Tech Today, Mikah and I talked about:

  • NASA’s innovative open-source project related to COVID,
  • New hardware releases for outdoor cameras and security systems,
  • Accessibility for sound recognition and assistant reminders,
  • Google’s major updates during Voice Global 2020, and
  • More updates on Shortcuts & automation from Apple’s WWDC

Plus, I included a special scoop about a new action in Shortcuts I haven’t seen anywhere else – enjoy!

Here are the links from the show:

IoT hardware & software updates

Google’s voice changes

Apple automation

Picks of the week

Links for the show: