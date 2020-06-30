Smart Tech Today #35: NASA Says, “Don’t Touch Your Face” 🎙

On episode 35 of Smart Tech Today, Mikah and I talked about:
- NASA’s innovative open-source project related to COVID,
- New hardware releases for outdoor cameras and security systems,
- Accessibility for sound recognition and assistant reminders,
- Google’s major updates during Voice Global 2020, and
- More updates on Shortcuts & automation from Apple’s WWDC
Plus, I included a special scoop about a new action in Shortcuts I haven’t seen anywhere else – enjoy!
Here are the links from the show:
IoT hardware & software updates
- Wyze Cam Outdoor | Wyze
- NASA made a necklace that reminds you not to touch your face | Engadget
- Sound Recognition is a powerful new Accessibility feature in iOS/iPadOS 14 | iMore
- Alexa just got smarter reminders on your Amazon Echo. How to use the new feature | CNET
- Anker’s new security system works with its HomeKit cameras | 9to5Toys
Google’s voice changes
- Voice Global 2020
- Google Nest Hub Max takes on Facebook’s Portal with group video chats | Mashable
- Google Meet adding blurred and custom backgrounds | 9to5Google
- Now sending
- A redesigned Google Photos, built for your life’s memories | Google
Apple automation
- Multiple select methods
- Share sheet does popover UI
- Double tap accessibility
- MKBHD using Google Assistant
Picks of the week
