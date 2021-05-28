Categories
Offsite Podcasts

Smart Tech Today 80: 2021 Smart Home Predictions 🎙

On episode 80 of Smart Tech Today, Mikah and I talked about the following:

Follow-ups from Google IO, Google Assistant tweaks, and smart home changes this week. Plus HomeKit gear, Apple Watch apps, and our thoughts on the latest Apple products. And our smart home predictions and picks of the week.

Stories of the week

Links for the show