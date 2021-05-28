Smart Tech Today 80: 2021 Smart Home Predictions 🎙

On episode 80 of Smart Tech Today, Mikah and I talked about the following:
Follow-ups from Google IO, Google Assistant tweaks, and smart home changes this week. Plus HomeKit gear, Apple Watch apps, and our thoughts on the latest Apple products. And our smart home predictions and picks of the week.
Stories of the week
- Prabhakar Raghavan Isn’t CEO of Google—He Just Runs the Place
- Google isn’t ready to turn search into a conversation
- Google’s new Samsung smartwatch partnership looks a lot like giving up
- Poll: How many of our readers would buy a Wear OS watch – 9to5Google
- Google is starting to reveal the secrets of its experimental Fuchsia OS
- Google is officially releasing its Fuchsia OS, starting w/ first-gen Nest Hub
- Google Assistant will soon be able to power off your Android – 9to5Google
- Google Assistant is Bringing Back ‘What’s On My Screen’
- Gmail gains a “Save to Photos” button as Google brings a handy new shortcut to the iOS app
- Roku Is Plotting to Take Over Your Smart Home
- What to Think About When You’re Thinking About Buying a Sonos Speaker
- This Outdoor Smart Plug is a must-have accessory for Ring users | CNN Underscored
- Surface Duo gets slick new Xbox controls plus Xbox Series X|S adds Apple TV Dolby Vision
- The Last Gameboard raises $4M to ship its digital tabletop gaming platform – TechCrunch
- Netatmo Weather Station adds iOS 14 widgets for monitoring local weather on your home screen – 9to5Mac
- Eero 6 and Pro 6 owners are now getting Apple’s HomeKit security features
- Eve Energy with Thread support is my recommendation for smart outlets – 9to5Mac
- The New Pride Apple Watch Faces Have an Easter Egg Feature – The Mac Observer
- Deezer beats Spotify to Apple Watch offline listening
- Spotify for Apple Watch adds offline playback for premium subscribers | AppleInsider
- The Square-owned music service Tidal has launched an Apple Watch app
- Shortcuts now run even faster on iPhone and iPad with iOS 14.6 – 9to5Mac
- New iPad Pro Center Stage camera feature comes to Zoom – 9to5Mac
- Apple VP talks Apple TV 4K living room takeover, gaming and the future of the streaming platform
- The new Apple TV 4K lets you play any TV audio through a HomePod
- New features and improvements in watchOS 8 I want announced at WWDC 2021
- Google survey: People want separate work-life phone profiles – 9to5Google
- VINEY Deluxe 9 ft. Solar Powered LED Market Umbrella
- Siri Remote (2nd Generation)