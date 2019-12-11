Smart Tech Today 10: We Want Smart Blinds 🎙

On our tenth episode of Smart Tech Today, Mikah and I talk about these stories:
- Sony brings AirPlay 2 and HomeKit to select 2018 and 2019 TVs
- Ikea’s smart blinds won’t work with Apple’s HomeKit until ‘early’ in 2020
- Studio Neat Apple TV Remote Stand
- Amazon launches new battery-powered Echo exclusively for India
- Amazon’s Ring is making its first smart light bulb, FCC documents reveal
- Google Assistant supports more bedroom, kitchen appliances
- Google Assistant now follows your dietary restrictions when recommending recipes
- Google Assistant is ready to give you holiday updates from the North Pole
- White balance and color temperature – what it means for your home (and on camera)
- Mikah’s pick of the week: Wemo Wi-Fi Light Switch 3-Way 2-Pack Bundle
- Matthew’s pick of the week: Philips Hue Smart Button
We are live on Twitch every Monday at 4pm PST – tune in if you want to watch us record the show! And as always, you can listen along to the podcast at your leisure too.
