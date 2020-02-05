STT 16: Smart Tech at the Super Bowl 🎙

On this episode of Smart Tech Today, Mikah and I talk about:
- Amazon’s Super Bowl advertisement for Alexa
- Google’s Super Bowl advertisement for the Google Assistant
- The Amazon Echo Show can scan your barcodes
- The Google Assistant can call on your Tile trackers
- That Apple Maps redesign is finally rolling out around the U.S.
- A man allegedly used 99 phones to trick Google Maps into displaying traffic jams
- Google is testing out a monthly photo subscription service
- Apple has some online advertisements for Apple Arcade
- The Skylight Frame mentioned by Mikah
- HOOBS (Homebridge Out of the Box)
- Mikah’s pick of the week: Mophie powerstation go
- Matthew’s pick of the week: Elgato Stream Deck
Links for the show: