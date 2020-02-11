STT 17: Piloting Your Ambulatory Meat Sack 🎙

On this episode of Smart Tech Today, Mikah and I talked about:
- Your Philips Hue light bulbs could be hacked; update your firmware for the fix
- Google sent videos from some Google Photos accounts to strangers
- Sengled’s HomeKit Enabled Smart Hub available now
- Abode adds HomeKit support to a second home security system
- Eve’s redesigned Energy smart plug for HomeKit now available
- Starling Home Hub is a turn-key solution to add Nest to HomeKit
- The UK government has some ideas for making smart home devices more secure
- Samsung SmartThings gets a “virtual home” update that looks familiar
- Apple details AI to help voice assistants recognize hotwords and multilingual speakers
- Apple now sells more watches than the entire Swiss watch industry
- iPhone users can now perform Google Search directly from Siri
- Bluetooth-based occupancy sensor RoomMe now supports Siri Shortcuts
- Matthew’s Shortcut for viewing video clips of Smart Tech Today
- Mikah’s upcoming project
- Mikah’s pick of the week: JBL PULSE 4
- Matthew’s pick of the week: Eve Energy Strip
Links for the show: