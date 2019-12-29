Style Guide

This is version 1.0, published December 29, 2019.

This is a personal guide for how I should write on this website – it’s intended to be a stake in the ground, but will absolutely evolve over time.

Shortcuts-specific language

The titles of actions are capitalized: Ask For Input Reference “the Ask For Input action” the first time, then drop “the” and “action” in subsequent uses.

It’s “shortcuts in the Shortcuts app”

“Siri Shortcuts” can refer to shortcuts, actions from third-party apps, and Siri-based shortcuts; I tend to save it for shortcuts activated via voice, however

Use “the My Shortcuts tab in Shortcuts”

The progession is “My Shortcuts” > “Shortcut editor” > then “Detail screen” for settings

Actions are located in the “Actions pane”

Shortcut titles should be written as if asked to Siri wherever possible; shortcuts for the widget are the exception, to save visual space

Avoid using “&” in the titles of shortcuts to avoid URL-encoding issues

Avoid emoji in the titles of shortcuts; use color for visual identification

Apple-specific nouns

Use “Home screen”, not “Home Screen” or “Homescreen”

Use “Time tracking”, not “time-tracking”

Use “Full Screen mode”, not “Fullscreen”

Grammar preferences

Use the Oxford comma in lists to provide clarity, with occasional use of the & to link two adjacent concepts.

Use hyphens for words like end-of-day, dashes – (using option -) to separate a single clause at the end of a sentence, and use full em dashes—without spaces—to add appositives (a small section of extra information that is inserted into a sentence for clarification) or to separate thoughts at the end of a sentence, or emphasize a list at the beginning of one

API, URL, JSON, ID, QR, RSS, MD, DF, PiP are capitalized accordingly

Features like Reading List are titled cased

Do not hyperlink punctuation at the end of sentences

“Get my shortcut”/”Get the shortcut here.”/”View and add the shortcut here.”/”Get the shortcut” button

Linked posts

Author, on their blog/site | writing for website

Read the post/article/full piece/story (and follow him/her/them on Twitter / his/her/their blog)

Note for end of linked posts: If you have a blog post about Shortcuts, always feel free to tweet me the link. I post some of them here and in my newsletter too.

WordPress